Actor assault case: Trial shifted to district court, no change in judge

Our Correspondent
Published: August 03, 2022 12:43 PM IST
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: The trial in the actor assault case will be shifted to the Principal District and Sessions Court from the special CBI Court.

However, the same judge will continue to hear the case. Principal Sessions Court Judge Honey M Varghese, in charge of the CBI court, has been hearing the case.

The High Court shifted the case after Judge Varghese was recalled from the CBI court following the appointment of Additional District Judge, Thiruvananthapuram, K K Balakrishnan to the special court.

In a separate but related development, the Crime Branch approached the High Court against the trial court's decision rejecting its petition seeking the cancellation of the bail granted to the eighth accused, actor Dileep.

In its petition, the Crime Branch said it has evidence to show that Dileep had acted against the bail conditions. The High Court, while granting him bail earlier, had prohibited him from influencing the witnesses and destroying evidence.

The woman actor was abducted and raped in a moving car on February 17, 2017.

