CPM leader hacked to death in Palakkad, party alleges BJP role

Palakkad: A local CPM leader was hacked to death Sunday night allegedly by bike-borne members of a gang at the Marutha road near here.

Kunnangadu resident Shajahan was a local committee member of the Communist Party of India [Marxist] or CPM.

The incident happened at around 9:30 pm near the leader's house. Though he was immediately taken to the hospital, his life could not be saved.

"The investigation is underway. We are recording statements of eyewitnesses. The culprits will be arrested soon," a senior police official told reporters.

Police have also begun examining CCTV visuals from the nearby areas.

CPM unit members said Shajahan was out arranging decorations for the Independence Day celebrations on Monday.

They allege that the BJP and RSS are behind the murder. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district leadership has denied these allegations.

(With inputs from PTI)