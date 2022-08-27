Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan is awaiting the High Court decision on a disputed appointment before initiating action against Kannur University Vice Chancellor Dr Gopinath Ravindran.

The Court is set to consider on August 31 the plea challenging the appointment of Priya Varghese as the Associate Professor with the Department of Malayalam at the Kannur University .



Priya is the wife of KK Ragesh who is a CPM leader and the Private Secretary to Kerala Chief Minister.



Governor Khan has received complaints against the VC over a host of issues and claims to have the related evidence. He had publicly stated that action would be taken against VC Dr Ravindran.



The Governor is reportedly in possession of evidence against the VC related to allegations about the reorganisation Board of Studies, allowing affiliation to new colleges, besides allotting the first rank for Priya Varghese in the interview round.

CM's aides rebuffed

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s personal staff reportedly sought an appointment with the Governor in an apparent bid to work out a solution to the ongoing conflict with the State Government. Khan, however, has refused appointment and stated the Chief Minister or the Ministers can come and meet, but a personal staff need not come as a messenger.



He also clarified that the CM's personal staff are welcome if they intend to talk about his personal matters!