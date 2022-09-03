Monson fraud case: court orders to return antiques to Santosh

Kochi: A court here has directed the return of antiques that conman Monson Mavunkal had misused to pull off a massive scam to original owner S. Santosh, a native of Kilimanoor.

Following the CJM court order, a total of 900 ‘antique’ items are being handed over to Santosh on a bond of Rs two crore. However, only 15 items, including a spear, ancient coins, and musical instruments, out of the lot were found to have archaeological value during an examination by the Central Archeological department.

Lord Krishna’s dahi handi, Moses’s staff, Judas’s silver coins, centuries-old Ganesha idol carved out of red sanders, controversial chembola – all these “antique” items he used to trick victims were bought from Santosh.

The latter, in his complaint, charged that Monson took away the things worth Rs 3.30 crore, promising to make the payment soon after starting an antique museum.

Monson, too admitted before the court that the items belonged to Santosh.

The latter had given a statement regarding the source of all these items.

A probe by Crime Branch found his statements true and submitted a report, based on which the court made the order.

Santosh said he collected the items from various parts of the country after making due payments. He purchased the same intending to give them on rent for film shootings, and also out of curiosity.

However, Monson took away the items cheating him, and used them to carry out the multi-crore fraud, Santosh charged.

Whenever he asked for the price, Monson used to lie and tell the same fake stories he told to trick others. Santosh said Monson showed him documents of the crores of rupees "due to him from abroad."

Further, he said the pleasing behavior and VIP relationships of the accused won his trust.

Since all the items handed over were kept at the house of Monson itself, Santosh believed he would eventually get his payment.

However, he learned about the fake antique collection business in the cover of these items only after his arrest. After that, he took legal remedies to get back the items, Santosh said.