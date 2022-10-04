Medical negligence: 3 doctors arrested for death of Palakkad woman, newborn

Palakkad: Three doctors were arrested on the allegation of medical negligence in the death of a young woman and her newborn at Thangam Hospital, Yakkara in Palakkad district. The doctors were later released on bail.

The incident occurred in the first week of July and following widespread protests a medical board enquiry was launched.

The medical board had found medical negligence on part of three doctors. Following a meeting held two days ago, the board submitted its report to the Health Department and the arrests were a consequence of that.

The deceased were Aishwarya, wife of Ranjith, a native of Chittoor Thathamangalam, and her newborn.

The Palakkad Town South Police had earlier registered a case.

Last month, a team set up by the Human Rights Commission probed the death of Aishwarya after her husband and sister handed over a written complaint describing the “lapses on the part of doctors and hospital staff”.

The family complained that Aishwarya, who was admitted for maternity treatment, and her child, died due to serious negligence on the part of the private hospital.