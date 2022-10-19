Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Faulty tyres, vacant first-aid box and more; Kerala Blasters team bus fitness certificate cancelled

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 19, 2022 08:31 PM IST Updated: October 19, 2022 08:45 PM IST
Kerala Blasters
Kerala Blasters' team bus.
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) has cancelled the fitness certificate of the team bus of Kerala Blasters Football Club.

The MVD had been running a state-wide enforcement drive penalising mostly tourist buses in the wake of a recent accident at Vadakkencherry that claimed nine lives.

At least five violations were found on the Kerala Blasters bus. The violations included missing medicines from the first-aid box in the bus and damages to the rear-view mirror.

RELATED ARTICLES

Besides, the tyres had wear and threads were exposed, and the vinyl branding on the side of the bus had covered the mirror.

Kerala Blasters which plays in the Indian Super League had hired the bus from a private agency for its use throughout the season.

The players are transported in the team bus to the training ground and their home matches at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.