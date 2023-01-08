Malayalam
Food poisoning: Pathanamthitta school students, teacher taken ill after eating biriyani

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 08, 2023 05:52 PM IST
The teacher who is under treatment for food poisoning. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News
Topic | Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: At least 13 students and a teacher of Rose Dale Residential School, Chandanappally here have been hospitalised with food poisoning after consuming chicken biriyani.

Those affected are admitted to three hospitals in the Pathanamthitta district. Their conditions are understood to be stable.

The food item was served at the annual day celebration at the institution last Friday.

According to reports, the reaction, in the form of vomitting and diarrhea, started the next day.

The biriyani had been ordered from a hotel at Koduvally. The hotel has claimed that while they had delivered the biriyani by 11 am, it had only been served by 6pm.

