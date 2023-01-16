Malayalam
Notorious gangster Arjun Ayanki booked for assaulting lady TTE

Our Correspondent
Published: January 16, 2023 10:06 AM IST
The TTE had questioned Arjun for travelling with a general ticket on a sleeper class coach. Provoked by this, Arjun abused the TTE and assaulted her, as per the complaint. Photo: Manorama.
Topic | Kottayam

Kottayam: The Government Railway Police (GRP) here have booked notorious gangster Arjun Ayanki for assaulting a female Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) on a train.

The incident happened on board the Gandhidham-Nagercoil Weekly Express the other day, around 11 pm.

The TTE had questioned Arjun for travelling with a general ticket on a sleeper class coach. Provoked by this, Arjun abused the TTE and assaulted her, as per the complaint.

The TTE has filed a complaint with the Kottayam Railway Police station, said Station House Officer Reji P Joseph.

Ayanki has been booked under non-bailable charges.

There are many cases registered against Ayanki at different police stations in Kannur District. He is also an accused in the Karipur gold-smuggling case, the police said.

Ayanki is a former activist of the Democratic Youth Federation of India.  

