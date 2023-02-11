Priority ration card misuse: 34,550 Kerala consumers fined Rs 5.17 crore

The Kerala government confiscated 34,550 priority ration cards from ineligible consumers in the last two years. A total fine of Rs 5.17 crore (5,17,16,852.5) was collected from them, informed Minister for Food & Civil Supplies, GR Anil.

The numbers are from inspections done between May 21, 2021, when the second Pinarayi government came to power, and January 31, 2023.

The most violations were found in the Alappuzha district (8,896), followed by Pathanamthitta (5,572), said a government release.

Last October, the Food & Civil Supplies Department had launched 'Operation Yellow' to track down the misuse of priority ration cards.

Minister Anil said the latest LDF government has issued 3,31,152 fresh ration cards. Of the total, 77,962 were pink cards (priority) and 2,46,410 were white (non-priority).

Ration cards in five colours are issued in Kerala. Brown cards that were launched in February 2021 are issued for institutions and people that do not have a ration permit. The other two colours are blue (subsidy) and yellow (AAY - Antyodaya Anna Yojana ration cards, issued to households identified by the state governments).