Will protest till all anti-people recommendations are withdrawn: Satheesan

Thiruvananthapuram: Accusing the Pinarayi Vijayan government of being worse than a pickpocket, Opposition leader V D Satheesan said the UDF would continue its protest till all the "anti-people recommendations" in the state budget are withdrawn.

Addressing the day and night protest organised by the UDF in the state capital, Satheesan said the government is picking the pockets of the common man and is running away from the people due to fear.

The state-wide protest organised in front of the secretariat here and district collectorates across the state since last evening against the anti-people recommendations in the budget concluded on Tuesday.

He said the government, which gives the social security pension with one hand, is tearing the pockets of the common man with the other.

"We cannot even call it pick-pocketing. The government is tearing the pockets...Now people are seeing the distorted face of the Kerala government. A face of a looting government," Satheesan said.