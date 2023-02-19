Kerala farmer absconding in Israel contacts home, says 'I'm safe, don't look for me'

Thiruvananthapuram: Kannur native farmer Biju Kurian, who went missing in Israel two days ago after reaching the country as part of a 27-member group, contacted his family around Sunday noon. Manorama News reported that he informed his family that he is safe, and asked them not to look for them.



Biju's brother said that the family is not able to call him anymore. The 48-year-old farmer had reached Israel with the group to study the country's farming techniques.

He went missing from a hotel in Israel’s Herzliya city on February 17 night. The group was about to board a bus waiting to take them to the hotel where their dinner was arranged. Biju apparently reached to board the bus, but did not, and went missing later.

The others in the group said he had a bag, with his passport, with him. The Indian Embassy was also informed about the incident. Biju was supposed to leave for India on Sunday.

Israel police reached and checked the CCTV visuals from nearby areas, but couldn't trace him.

Agriculture department principal secretary B Ashok, who leads the team, informed the authorities in Kerala about the incident on Friday itself. The Indian Ambassador was also intimated about the same.

Even though Biju Kurian had paid for the air ticket to Israel, the visa was issued to him based on Government’s request. It is valid till May 8.

Israel Police have initiated a widespread search for Biju.