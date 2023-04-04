Avanoor poisoning case: Mayoornath prepared meticulously to kill his father

Thrissur: The youth who poisoned his father to death in Thrissur had prepared meticulously to carry out the heinous crime and even carried out several chemical experiments to make the poison that he laced in the breakfast consumed by the family.

Saseendran (59), of Ammanath at Edakkulam in Avanoor, here, was killed by his son Mayoornath (25), who has been nabbed by the police.

Mayoornath is an Ayurveda doctor and had secured good marks in medical entrance exam. However, he backtracked from taking admission, saying he can’t stand blood. So instead, he took Ayurveda and studied at a prominent college in Thrissur.

He had converted his room upstairs into a full-fledged drug experiment lab. What are the poisonous substances available in the world? Whether there are poisonous substances that cannot be detected even in postmortem? Which is the poison that directly gets into the brain? He conducted several such investigations, taking the help of the Internet.

He pondered over how to make rat poison, which is prohibited in the country. He ordered the chemicals used in making the rat poison. He made the poison dust after spending days altogether. However, it is not clear whether this was tested in rats.

His foster mother prepared Chickpeas curry for breakfast last Sunday. He laced the poison dust in the curry set aside for his father. However, his father didn’t consume it in full. The excess curry was poured back into the curry that was kept in the kitchen. Mayoornath’s foster mother, grandmother, and two workers at the house ate idli using the same curry. Saseendran had consumed more poison since the quantity was more in that portion of curry. He vomited blood and died.

A sample of the poison dust was recovered from the house by the police. The samples of the chemicals purchased online too were recovered.

Mayoornath’s mother had been under psychiatric care. The suicide of his mother by burning herself while Mayoornath was studying in Class 8, toppled his thoughts in his youth. He thought that his father was responsible for the death of his mother. His vengeance grew as he grew up and it ended up in the murder of his father.

Police have taken Mayoornath to his home in Avanoor and completed the evidence collection.