Reply to RTI query exposes state’s hollow claims over success of second Loka Kerala Sabha

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government’s claims over the success of the second ‘Loka Kerala Sabha’ conference held in 2020 have turned out to be false. According to the government, procedures were completed for implementing 59 of the 138 proposals presented at the event.

A reply by the NORKA (Non-Resident Keralites Affairs) Department to a query filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act has now revealed that the state government has included proposals forwarded to the Centre, those still under scrutiny three years after the event and even suggestions submitted to the government before the Loka Kerala Sabha was constituted in the list of approved plans. NORKA has also said that 10 among the 59 proposals were already rejected by the state government, citing non-feasibility.

Evidently, the proposals which the government claims were presented at the Loka Kerala Sabha had been submitted as memorandums to the government by various organisations representing expatriates over several decades. At Loka Kerala Sabha, these demands of non-resident Keralites were codified by the government and presented as fresh proposals.

Loka Kerala Sabha or World Kerala Assembly is an event organised by the state government to bring people belonging to the state who are currently living in all parts of the globe under one platform.

Fact-check

The following are some of the proposals presented at the second Loka Kerala Sabha and their present status:

• Obtain details of expatriates from the Centre – Has conveyed the matter to the Ministry of External Affairs.

• Launch an expatriate care project on the Philippines model - Has conveyed the matter to the Ministry of External Affairs.

• Appoint a NORKA ROOTS officer at Indian embassies abroad – Matter not under the state’s purview.

• Extend the aid programmes for expatriates who had returned home during the global pandemic to those presently coming back from abroad – The situation during the crisis no longer exists.

• Adopt measures to prevent rejection of loan applications from expatriates by scheduled banks – Loans are available through Pravasi Bhadratha Pearl and Micro projects.

• Insurance cover for NRE, NRO deposits – State has limitations as matter is under the purview of the Reserve Bank of India.

• Listing of the Pravasi Dividend Scheme – Not feasible.

• Launch an Afro-Keralam Cultural Centre – Discussions taking place.

• All expatriate schools should follow the Malayalam Mission syllabus – Will discuss with the Education Department.

• Short-term courses at Kalamandalam for expatriate talents – Feasibility being examined.

• Utilize vacant apartments belonging to expatriates for tourism development – Not practical.

• Joint cruise tourism projects with Sri Lanka – Decision is awaited.

• Deposit KSFE chit fund money in NRI account – Legal hurdle exists.

• Legal aid for Keralites involved in labour cases in Saudi Arabia – Already available.

• Publish details of Keralites recruited for overseas employment by NORKA on its website – Already being published.