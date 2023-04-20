Smart card driving licenses with 7 security features to be available in Kerala from today

The Kerala government will roll out driving licenses in the form of smart cards today.

Transport Minister Antony Raju said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch the smart card system made using PVC PETG.

The smart cards that come with seven security features are designed as per the norms of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, said Minister Raju.

The security features are serial number, UV emblem, Guilloche Pattern, micro text, hot-stamped hologram, QR code and optically variable ink, most of which are available in an Aadhaar smart card.

Soon vehicle registration certificates and related documents will be turned into smart cards, he said.

Kerala had recently tried the smart card system at a select few locations under the Motor Vehicles Department on an experimental basis.

'Smart' after 22 years

CM Pinarayi Vijayan said Kerala was the first state in the country that attempted to introduce smart cards for driving licenses in 2001.

"Several steps had been taken back then. But due to frequent changes in motor vehicle rules and some court proceedings, the plan was delayed," said Pinarayi.

The court proceedings the CM mentioned went on for 22 years at the High Court until the state got a favourable ruling the other day.

The state government had signed a deal with a private firm 22 years ago for making smart cards. The state cancelled the contract following an alleged disagreement over the tariff, but the firm moved the High Court.

The case prevented the state from signing a deal with any other company, including the state government-owned KELTRON and Kerala Books and Publications Society.