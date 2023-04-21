Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

POCSO: Christian priest arrested for attempting to molest minor girl

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 21, 2023 09:53 PM IST
Shimayon Ramban. Photo: Screengrab/Manorama News
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: A Christian priest in the Ernakulam district was arrested on Friday for attempting to molest a minor girl at the church.

Shimayon Ramban, a priest with the Kandanad Diocese has been taken into custody by the Oonnukal Police. According to a Manorama News report, the priest has confessed to the crime.

The incident related to the case occurred on March 3. According to the complaint, the priest misbehaved with a 16-year-old girl who reached the church.

RELATED ARTICLES

Shimayon allegedly used inappropriate language and tried to molest the girl, who ran from there and alerted her parents.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.