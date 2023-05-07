Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Mother ‘who sold newborn’ at Thycaud arrested

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 07, 2023 07:51 PM IST Updated: May 07, 2023 10:07 PM IST
Representational image
Representational image. Photo: iStockphoto.com
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Thampanoor police arrested a woman for allegedly selling her newborn for Rs 3 lakh.

The incident took place in Thycaud last month at the Women and Children's Hospital, a prominent government hospital in the state capital.

The baby girl was born on April 7 and was allegedly sold four days later.

RELATED ARTICLES

Anju from Kanjiramkulam was arrested by the police on Sunday.

The cops said they took her into custody from a house at Marayamuttom where she was hiding.

Anju reportedly told the police that she sold her newborn as she was going through financial difficulties.

Karamana native Lali, who is said to have bought the baby from Anju, was earlier booked by the cops.

A tip-off to the Childline led to timely intervention by the police which resulted in the rescue of the newborn.

Jithu from Nedumangad, a friend of Anju, was also arrested the other day for his involvement. He was remanded to custody.

Meanwhile, Lali was granted conditional bail by the vacation bench of the Thiruvananthapuram district court.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.