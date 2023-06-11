SilverLine will be a reality in Kerala: Pinarayi tells American Malayalis

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday that his government's controversial semi-high-speed rail project, SilverLine, which has been back-burnered by the Centre, will be implemented.

Addressing a 'business and investment' meeting at a Loka Kerala Sabha in the US, Pinarayi reiterated the LDF government's commitment toward the project that was widely opposed mainly due to land acquisition.

"We're working toward getting approval for the project even as a certain section adopted a stand to sabotage it. Pressure was put on the Centre to stop the project... so, under the circumstances, though the project has not been approved yet, the semi-high-speed rail service will be materialised," Pinarayi said.

The Kerala CM has claimed that Kerala's rail connectivity is poor compared to its air transport, roads and waterways. He said while the single Vande Bharat service in Kerala has gained acceptance, people have not given up hope on the K rail.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express. Photo: Manoj Chemencheri/Manorama

"If we take into consideration the time taken to travel by trains, there hasn't been much improvement over the years... the one area that Kerala is lagging is in terms of rail connectivity, it has to improve a lot."

Arikomban and Kerala roads

According to the CM, the world saw something attractive during the Forest Department's mission to capture a rogue wild tusker called Arikomban that caught national attention. "People were surprised, they saw that even the roads in our high ranges are beautiful," said Pinarayi.

Arikomban being translocated to Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary. Photo: Manorama

Kerala, a large township

Pinarayi has claimed that his government is working toward making the entire population of Kerala enjoy all its benefits. "In a centralised development method, several regions on the outside are left untouched. That is not the method of development we desire in Kerala.

"The districts from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod make Kerala appear like a large city, where there isn't much difference between towns and villages. After a few years, about 95% of our population will become town people because such is the rate of urbanisation in Kerala. There is no similar example anywhere else in India."