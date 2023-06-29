MVD ‘quietly’ hikes RC book service charge

Kottayam: The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) has doubled the fee for various services in connection with the Registration Certificate (RC) of vehicles without issuing an order or informing the public at large.



The revised charges, to be paid online, came into effect at 1 pm on July 27. The fee for registering details of the vehicle loan availed and changing the name in the RC book till Tuesday noon was Rs 1990, which included a service charge of Rs 145. However, the owners have to pay a fee of Rs 2135 from Wednesday noon after the service charge was hiked to Rs 290.

With this, Rs 700 and Rs 350 should be paid for obtaining RC to car and two-wheeler respectively. However, the MVD started levying an additional Rs 60 service charge and Rs 45 postal charge for both categories from July 27 at noon. Similarly, the fees with regard to other RC services, too, have been hiked.

While it’s the Centre that has fixed fees for the services relating to RC, the State Government is levying the service and postal charges which are not mentioned in the order in this regard.