KSRTC bus Oommen Chandy once travelled in, will transport his mortal remains

A low-floor bus with the Pathanampuram depot of the KSRTC (Kerala State Road Transport Department) has been converted as a hearse to take the mortal remains of former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy from Thiruvananthapuram to Kottayam.

The Pathanapuram unit, in a Facebook post, said that it was the same bus in which the late leader once travelled.

Incidentally, that journey was also in a July. It was July 29, 2016; two months ago Chandy-led UDF had lost power to Pinarayi Vijayan's LDF.

Back in the Opposition, Chandy had boarded the KSRTC low-floor bus at Kollam to reach Thiruvananthapuram. Chandy was photographed interacting with the woman conductor of the bus and fellow passengers that day.