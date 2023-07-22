Kochi: Ernakulam north police on Saturday questioned actor Vinayakan over his insensitive comments about former chief minister Oommen Chandy.



Congress workers had filed a case against him after the state award-winning actor made controversial remarks about Chandy's funeral procession on a Facebook Live video.

The police confiscated the mobile phone he used to record the video. During the interrogation, Vinayakan said he did not intend to insult Oommen Chandy and said the video was a reaction to TV channels broadcasting Chandy's funeral procession throughout the day.

The police said the investigation was over and a report would soon be submitted in the court.

According to the police, Vinayakan would withdraw the case against a group of Youth Congress workers who attacked his house in Kaloor. His decision comes after former CM's son Chandy Oommen requested the police not to file any case against the actor.

Facebook live

During the live Facebook session, Vinayakan was seen expressing questioning Oommen Chandy's significance and the reason behind granting holidays as a mark of respect.

"Who is this Oommen Chandy? Why three days of leave; stop all these and go, I am telling the press. My father is dead, and so is your’s. So, what should we do now? You may think he's good, but I don't. If we consider the case of Karunakaran, won't we know who he is?" Vinayakan was heard saying during the live stream.

The actor's remarks drew sharp criticism and fuelled outrage among netizens and Congress workers alike. As protests mounted, Vinayakan deleted the post.