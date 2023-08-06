Govt to include traffic rules in higher secondary school curriculum

Malappuram: As part of creating road safety awareness at the school level, traffic laws and safety regulations would be included in the higher secondary syllabus, said transport minister Antony Raju.

The minister said textbooks were prepared for Plus Two students so that those who pass the course could obtain the learner’s licence directly without having to undergo the test conducted by the Regional Transport Office (RTO). The books are submitted for the approval of the Chief minister and education minister.

If the traffic rules are included in the curriculum, it would be a landmark and students would become aware of road safety from a young age. This would also reduce the expenses incurred on the learning test.

As a prelude to this, textbooks have been prepared in English and Malayalam and handed over to the Education department. By making road etiquette and traffic signs a part of the curriculum, students would be able to understand them in a better manner and a better traffic culture could be evolved, he said.

Currently, those who pass driving tests learn only the primary lessons. By including traffic rules and regulations in the school curriculum, fundamental changes could be brought in road culture, the minister said.