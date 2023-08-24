Black money laundered under garb of company services': Satheesan's 7 questions to Pinarayi

Kottayam: Opposition leader V D Satheesan launched a tirade against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the government on Thursday. Speaking to reporters at poll-bound Puthuppally, Satheesan said the chief minister and the government played a significant role in making people's lives miserable in the state.

Satheesan alleged that the money earned by Veena Vijayan in the graft case was handed over to the chief minister.

"Black money was laundered in the name of company service. It was an understanding between the BJP and the chief minister that the inquiries did not reach him," said Satheesan.

He further said the party will move court next month in connection with the 'kickback' controversy involving Veena Vijayan.

"Kerala's police once was comparable to the Scotland Yard. Today, they are nothing more than slaves of CPM leaders," said Satheesan.

During the press conference, Satheesan posed seven questions to the chief minister:

1. Why isn't Vigilance registering a case against Veena Vijayan in the CMRL graft case?

2. Why is there no case in the AI camera deal corruption?

3. Why is there no investigation into the KFON deal?

4. Why is there no probe into the corruption in the purchase of PPE kits and other medical equipment during COVID-19?

5. Why was the Vigilance probe stalled midway in the Life Mission graft case?

6. Why is there one justice for CPM leaders and another for the others?

7. Why isn't the government paying KSRTC employees' salary dues or intervening in the market during Onam?