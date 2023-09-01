Malayalam
Moorkanikkara murder case: All six accused, including absconding twins, arrested

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 01, 2023 08:00 AM IST
Moorkanikkara murder case
Six accused in Moorkanikkara murder case- Brahmajith, Sreeraj, Jishnu, Vishnujith, Akshay, Ananthakrishnan. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: All the six accused in connection with the murder of a youth that took place on Wednesday evening have been arrested, the Thrissur city police commissionerate said on Thursday.

Kozhukkully native Vattaparambil Veettil Akhil (28) was stabbed to death after tussle broke out during the Kummatikkali procession at Moorkanikkara, about nine kilometres away from Thrissur.

On Thursday early morning, police had arrested four accused – identified as Pottekkadu Veettil Ananthakrishnan (23), Korangathu Veettil Jishnu (23) and Poyilath Veettil Sreeraj (23) all natives of Kozhukkulli village and Madakkathara native Palliyil Veettil Akshay (22). The remaining two accused, twin brothers Padinjare Veettil Vishnujith (20) and Brahmajith (20) from Kozhukkulli, were absconding since the incident took place. They were arrested in the evening from their hideout place under the jurisdiction of Mannuthy police.

According to Mannuthy police, a fight broke out when someone hit a person while dancing. This ended up in a gang fight between Akhil’s team and the six accused. The accused kicked Akhil to the ground and the first accused in the case, Ananthakrishnan stabbed Akhil below his neck. The second accused Vishnujith also attacked Akhil’s friend Jithin, who was severely injured in the attack. Police said Ananthakrishnan and his friends attacked Akhil with the sole motive to kill him.

The search for the absconders was led by the assistant commissioner of police (Ollur) Suresh PS, Mannuthy SHO Shukkoor S and sub inspectors Jis Mathew and Jayan KS.

