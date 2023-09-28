Malayalam
Fraud detected in 272 co-operatives; UDF heads 202 of them, reveals co-op registrar probe

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 28, 2023 03:50 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The co-operative sector in Kerala that was thrown into turmoil following the detection of financial frauds in several banks, received a further jolt on Thursday.

In a probe report by the registrar of co-operative societies, fraud was detected in 272 societies.

More worryingly for the Opposition UDF, 202 of the societies where impropriety has been found are headed by the Opposition combine.

While 63 co-operatives under scanner are headed by the CPM-led LDF, seven are run by the BJP, Manorama News reported.

Thiruvananthapuram district has the largest number of societies with fraudulent practices, the investigation revealed.

