Solar scam: HC accepts revision petition against KC Venugopal's acquittal

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 26, 2023 02:25 PM IST
Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday accepted the revision petition filed by the complainant against the order of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court which accepted the final report submitted by the CBI and acquitted Congress leader K C Venugopal in the solar case.

Justice C S Dias directed that notices be served to Venugopal, the CBI and the state government. Former Madras High Court judge and Supreme Court lawyer S Nagamuthu appeared for the complainant.

The petition states that the CBI failed to conduct the investigation based on scientific evidence and tried to protect the accused. The petitioner also claimed that the Magistrate Court exceeded its legal jurisdiction and conducted a 'mini' trial. 

