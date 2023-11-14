Malayalam
Tourists from Ernakulam to face the music for selfie with wild elephants in Wayanad

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 14, 2023 11:54 PM IST
A screengrab from the video shot by other tourists shows the two youths take photographs of a herd of wild elephants in the Kurichiad range in Wayanad.
Topic | Wayanad

Wayanad: Two youngsters from Ernakulam who trespassed onto forest land in Wayanad to take photographs, including selfies, with a herd of elephants, are set to face action from the Forest Department.

The incident occurred the other day at 5th Mile, between Pulppalli and Sulthan Bathery, in the Kurichiad Forest Range of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary. Tourists passing by in another vehicle filmed the reckless activity of the youths. In the video, the youths can be seen running back to their car when an irate elephant began a charge.

The registration number was visible in the video and it helped the forest department identify the owner of the car. The violators have been directed to report at the office of the Wayanad Wildlife Warden at Sulthan Bathery.

Dinesh Kumar, Wayanad Wildlife Warden, said strict action will be taken against the duo. “Many people have been involved in such selfie acts, a punishment should deter them from repeating such activities,” said Dinesh Kumar.

According to section 26 (1) of the Indian Forest Act, those who trespass into the forest shall be punishable for a term which may extend up to six months or a fine which may extend to Rs 500, or both.

