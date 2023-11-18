BJP Kerala president wants Congress MP Unnithan to resign over pro-Hamas speech

BJP Kerala president K Surendran has demanded the resignation of Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan for allegedly defending the Palestinian Islamist militant organisation Hamas.

Unnithan had raised eyebrows on Friday for his fiery speech at a Palestine Solidarity Rally in Kasaragod. Not only did he defend Hamas' unprovoked attack on Israel that triggered the ongoing invasion of Palestine, Unnithan labelled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a war criminal and called for his elimination.

BJP State president K Surendran

"They are not terrorists. If anyone portrays Hamas as terrorists, it is time to strongly react to them," Unnithan said during his speech. Surendran said this amounts to treason as he claimed Hamas has an anti-India stand.

The BJP leader has urged the state police to book Unnithan for calling for the assassination of the Israeli PM. Surendran mocked Unnithan for his comment that he was ashamed to have been born in India by saying that is because terror outfits are not able to roam scot-free in the country as in the time of the Congress-led UPA government.

"People like Unnithan are inhumane," said Surendran, adding that the Congress party was silent over the killing of Christians in Azerbaijan, Nigeria and Yemen.