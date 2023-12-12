Four-year-old boy strangled to death in Palakkad, relative hospitalised with injuries

Chittoor: In a shocking incident, a 4-year-old boy was strangled to death by his relative in Vannamada, Kozhinjampara here on Monday night.



Ritwik, the son of Madhusudan and Athira from Tulsi Garden Kallazhi house in Vannamada, was killed at his uncle's residence. Deepthi Das, the wife of Madhusudan's elder brother, was shifted from the murder site to the Thrissur Medical College Hospital with serious injuries.

The police said that woman had injured herself on the neck and hand using a sharp weapon. Relatives told the police that the woman was undergoing treatment for mental illness. The incident happened at 10 pm on Monday.

Madhusudhan's mother Padmavati was admitted to a private hospital in Kozhinjampara due to fever. Due to this, Athira placed Ritwik in the woman's care and went to the hospital. Only the relative and her 5-year-old daughter were at their home.

When Athira returned to collect Ritwik, no one opened the door. She was able to enter the house only after the 5-year-old girl opened the back door. Ritwik was found dead and the woman was bleeding and unconscious. Ritwik's body was shifted to the district hospital mortuary.