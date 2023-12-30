Residents throw bagged Python to panchayat member’s house in Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: In a bizarre form of protest, a bagged python was thrown into the yard of a panchayat member’s house at Chenneerkara, Pathanamthitta district. The python was tossed into the compound of Bindu T Chacko’s house, the member representing the sixth ward of Chenneerkara panchayat, after being placed in a sack. The reason behind this action was the alleged delay in the arrival of forest guards to take possession of the snake, which had been caught by local residents. Bindu's mother filed a complaint with the Elavumthitta police regarding the incident.

The controversial incident occurred on Thursday night. Some local people captured the snake from the Kurisummoodu area in Vettolimala around 11 at night. According to information provided by the locals, ward member Bindu informed the forest guards about the incident. However, a group of individuals threw the bagged python at the ward member's house around 11.30 pm, claiming that the forest guards were late in reaching the location.

According to the complaint, one of the locals called the house earlier, expressing their inability to guard the python any longer and threatening to bring it home.

Later, forest guards arrived at the ward member's house and took possession of the python. The complaint stated that the forest guards had reached the location within 45 minutes of being informed. There are allegations that some individuals, harbouring political enmity against Bindu, a Congress member, placed the python in a sack and threw it into her home.