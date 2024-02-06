Malayalam
Man held for sexual assault attempt on woman aboard KSRTC Swift bus

Onmnorama Staff
Published: February 06, 2024 08:44 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala police detained a man on charges of attempting to sexually assault a female passenger while travelling on a KSRTC Swift bus.
The incident occurred during a journey from Ooty to Thiruvananthapuram.

Harris, a native of Kottakkal, was booked by the Malappuram Vazhikkadavu police.

Upon being alerted by the victim, the bus crew promptly directed the vehicle to the Vazhikkadavu police station as soon as it crossed the Kerala border, where the cops apprehended Harris. Reports indicate that Harris was an accused in several similar cases.

