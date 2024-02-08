Vandiperiyar rape and murder: Minor's mom moves HC seeking reprobe

Kochi: The mother of the six-year-old girl, who was raped and murdered at Vandiperiyar in Idukki, has moved the Kerala High Court seeking a direction to constitute a Special Investigation Team to reprobe the case.

Arjun Sundar, the lone accused in the case, was acquitted by the Special Court for POCSO cases in Kattapana citing a lethargic and unscientific investigation by the police.



In her plea, the mother said the police had conducted a 'planned investigation' to save the real culprits from the law. Even though it was found that the child was subjected to sexual assault including rape, it was due to the faulty investigation that the trial court acquitted the accused, the petition said.

Further, the plea alleged that the investigating officer had failed to collect fingerprints or medical evidence from the scene of occurrence and it was also alleged that material objects collected from the scene of occurrence were in an unpacked and unsealed condition, and were produced before the court after inaordinate delay.