Triple murder, suicide suspected in death of Malayali family in US

Kollam:The San Mateo police department probing the death of a four-member Malayali family in their house in California has released more information hinting at murder-suicide. The police said in a statement that the person responsible for the deaths was located within the home and investigation is on to determine the motive. According to police, one of the adults may have shot the other three and then committed suicide.

The deceased were identified as Kollam natives Anand Henry (42), his wife Alice Priyanka (40) and their twin boys Noah and Nathan (four).

"Based on the information we have at this time, this appears to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public as we are confident the person responsible was located within the home. This investigation continues as detectives work to gather evidence, speak to witnesses and family members, and determine a possible motive," SPMD Community relations officer Jeanine Luna posted on Nextdoor, a local social networking service for neighbourhoods.



According to the statement issued by the police, the male and female were located deceased from gunshot wounds inside a bathroom. A 9mm pistol and a loaded magazine were also found in the bathroom.



Tragically, the two children were found dead inside a bedroom. Their cause of death is still under investigation, police said.

Our Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) took over the investigation and responded to the scene. The San Mateo County Crime Lab arrived and assisted our officers with evidence collection. The San Mateo County Coroner took custody of the four bodies and are working to positively identify each person and notify next of kin, the statement said.

San Mateo Police officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Alameda de las Pulgas on the report of a welfare check on Monday. After arriving there, the officers were met with no response. They searched the perimeter of the home and did not see any signs of forced entry into the house. Finding an unlocked window, officers entered the home and located four people dead.

The police department is expected to release more details in a press conference.