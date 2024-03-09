Sidharthan death: Report by anti-ragging squad reveals brutal torture at college hostel

An interim report released by the anti-ragging squad sheds more light into the brutal torture faced by Sidharthan JS, a second-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry student found dead at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, Wayanad.

The report, made public on Saturday, unveils disturbing details of alleged ragging inflicted upon Sidharthan by fellow students. A total of 97 persons, including four teachers and two hostel staff appeared for the inquiry.



According to information provided by Sidharthan's college mates, he was brutally beaten by students from different batches accusing him of misbehaving with a girl from his batch.

"He was brutally beaten up with a belt, cable wire and chappal. He was punched, kicked and then dragged on the floor in front of everyone and the people who were beating him were not ready to stop even after students tried to stop them," the report says while quoting a student. The victim was withdrawn from the peer group and suffered both physical and mental trauma, it said.

Timeline of events

February 15: Departure from Campus

- Sidharthan departs from the college campus for home.

- Receives calls from Rehan Binoy and Abjith Mohan during his journey.

- Returns to the hostel based on a phone conversation around 8:00 am on February 16, 2024.

February 16: Assault at the Hostel

- Taken to hillock by fellow students, then assaulted

- Assault continues in room 21 of Men's Hostel.

- Multiple students involved in physical assault.

Public Humiliation

- Sidharthan subjected to public apology and further assault at quadrangle.

- Various students participate in public humiliation and beating.

Interventions and Continued Assault

- Attempts made by Rohan Ramesh and Nithin Sankar to stop assault.

- Sidharthan brought to dormitory, assaulted again.

February 17: Post-Assault

- Sidharthan found in Krishna Lal's dormitory room.

- No one has seen Sidharthan taking food since 17.02.24 morning except for one student who told that he had taken little rice gruel the day before

February 18: Medical Attention and Tragic End

- Sidharthan complains of throat pain. Three students examine his throat and suggested some medicines

- Sidharthan found hanging in bathroom later, efforts to revive him fail.

- Dean informed about Sidharthan's demise.

- Students instructed not to disclose incident details.

- No specific information provided by hostel authorities.

- Family informed of Sidharthan's death.

- Threats reported regarding disclosure of incident details.

Committee Findings

From statements gathered during the inquiry, it became evident that Sidharthan endured a brutal physical assault and a public trial, constituting severe ragging, on February 16, 2024, the report states. The majority of hostel inmates, approximately 130 individuals, either witnessed or were drawn to the central quadrangle to witness the assault on Sidharthan, who was only clad in underwear.

The committee also expressed concern over the reluctance of students to divulge full facts, with some confessing to facing criminal intimidation. They also concluded that students, including responsible office bearers like the Students Union, Hostel Secretary, and the Hostel Committee, concealed these incidents from authorities and family members.