Idukki: A 22-year-old youth was stabbed to death by his relative during a drunken brawl at Vandiperiyar here on Friday night. The deceased is Ashok Kumar, a resident of Thenakal Second Division. Police took his relative Subish (19) into custody. It is learnt that he is being interrogated at the police station.



According to reports, a quarrel between Ashok and Subish over a family matter ended up in the murder. Manorama News reported that Subish stabbed Ashok with a screwdriver.

According to police, the murder took place around 11:30 pm on Friday in the middle of a temple festival and a church festival at Vandiperiyar's Pallikkada. Subish who works as a sound service guy reportedly stabbed Ashok in front of his shop. Though Ashok was rushed to the nearby Peerumedu hospital, he was declared dead upon arrival.

It is learnt that the accused was under the influence of alcohol. Police are investigating whether more people are involved in the crime.

Ashok's body will be handed over to his relatives after autopsy.