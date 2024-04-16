Actor assault case: HC dismisses Dileep's appeal against order furnishing copy of witness statements to survivor

Kochi: In a major setback to actor Dileep, the Kerala High Court here on Tuesday dismissed his appeal against its order dated April 12, 2024 over the survivor's plea related to the illegal access of the memory card. In the order to the Ernakulam District and Sessions Judge, the single bench of Justice K Babu directed to give copies of the statements of the witnesses recorded during the fact-finding inquiry. The order was issued while considering an interim plea filed by the survivor.



Upholding the survivor's right to get copies of statements of witnesses, the HC stated that it did not intend the fact-finding inquiry to be treated as confidential.

The Single judge had posted the matter to be heard on May 30, 2024, regarding the maintainability of the interim applications filed by the survivor. Though Dileep opposed this order, justice T R Ravi ordered to hand over the copy of the documents to the survivor. During the hearing on Tuesday, Dileep's counsel pointed out the matter.

Relying upon Supreme Court judgments, it was argued that the High Court cannot exercise its jurisdiction to entertain applications in a case that was already disposed of. But the HC bench including N Nagaresh and PM Manoj rejected Dileep's plea.

The survivor, who has worked in Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada films, was abducted and allegedly molested in her car for two hours by some persons who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area.

The entire act was filmed by those persons to blackmail the actress.

There are 10 accused in the assault case, including actor Dileep, and police have arrested seven. Dileep was arrested subsequently and released on bail.

(with Live Law inputs)