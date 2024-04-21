Rajeev Chandrasekhar files complaint with DGP; Tharoor booked over 'cash for vote' remark

Thiruvananthapuram: Police have registered a case against Shashi Tharoor, the UDF candidate contesting the polls from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, based on a complaint filed by his NDA counterpart and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. In an interview he gave a channel, Tharoor had allegedly accused Chandrasekhar of doling out money in exchange for votes from religious organisations.

Chandrasekhar filed a complaint with the Director General of Police (DGP) against Tharoor over the remark and the Thiruvananthapuram Cyber police registered the case. The Election Commission had issued a warning to Tharoor in the incident. The Commission assessed that the allegation was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and that Tharoor could not submit substantial evidence to prove his claim.

While the Commission rejected Tharoor's explanation that his remarks were not directed at Chandrasekhar or the BJP, it also dismissed the BJP's claim that the allegations were an attempt to incite religious and caste sentiments.