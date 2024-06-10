Youth beaten to death by friends in Thrissur, 3 held

Thrissur: A young man died here in Kunnanmkulam after sustaining serious head injuries allegedly during a drunken altercation with his friends.

The deceased Vishnu, 26, of Cheruvathani, was assaulted by his friends at 8.30 pm on Sunday, police said.



Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital by his friends, doctors found out that Vishnu had died hours earlier. His friends claimed he was injured in a two-wheeler accident, but refused to notify the police. When the doctor suggested calling the cops, they created a ruckus at the hospital.

On being alerted, Kunnamkulam police arrived at the scene and detained Sreeshanth, Shijith and Vishnu.

During questioning, it was revealed that Vishnu was murdered by the accused. CCTV footage showing the assault also confirmed the same. Police said the interrogation was underway and the accused would be arrested on Monday, said cops.