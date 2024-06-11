Not invited for past 3 Loka Kerala Sabha meets: Guv Khan on snubbing invite

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has provided an explanation for declining the invitation to inaugurate the Loka Kerala Sabha. The Governor clarified that he had not been invited to the last three Loka Kerala Sabha meets.



"I remember everything that was done to me. Why attend the event of those who attempted to attack me? I was attacked in Kollam. I do not stand with those who endorse violence. I particularly commend the people of Kannur for rejecting the culture of violence," stated the Governor.

The Governor on Monday declined a state government request to inaugurate the public meeting of the three-day-long Loka Kerala Sabha, a common platform for Keralites worldwide, later this week. The Governor conveyed his position when Chief Secretary V Venu presented Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's letter at Raj Bhavan, according to sources here.

Khan, who has been at odds with the Left government on various issues, raised concerns about allegations made against him by CPM leaders and the protests staged by its student and youth activists in public places, including blocking his vehicle movement in the state, during the chief secretary's visit. Sources said he was upset with the ministers who publicly declared their support for the activists protesting against him, encouraging them as democratic actions.

During the meeting, the Governor questioned the sudden change in the government's approach towards him and declined the invitation, also pointing to the lack of similar invitations for other government programmes like 'Keraleeyam', they added. The fourth Loka Kerala Sabha, aimed at cultural, socio-political, and economic integration of Malayalis residing outside the state, is scheduled to take place from June 13 to 15 at the Kerala Assembly complex.