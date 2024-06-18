Malayalam
Bengaluru woman held with 1kg MDMA at Aluva Railway Station

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 18, 2024 09:12 PM IST
Ernakulam: A woman was arrested with 1 kilogram of highly potent drug MDMA at the Railway Station in Aluva on Tuesday. Sarim Akthar (26), a native of Muneshwara Nagar in Bengaluru, was taken into custody based on a tip-off received by Vaibhav Saxena, District Police Chief, Ernakulam Rural.

The banned drug, understood to be worth Rs 50 lakh, was hidden inside a heater that was being transported from Delhi. A special team of the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) made the arrest.

By the end of last year, a DANSAF team had seized 850 gm of MDMA from Paravur. A special probe led by DIG Putta Vimaladitya is underway.

Narcotic Cell DySP P V Anil, Aluva DySP A Prasad, Inspector M M Manjudas, SIs S S Sreelal and K Nandakumar, ASI Vinilkumar, Senior CPOs Ajitha Thilakan, P N Naiju, Deepthi Chandran, Mahinsha Aboobacker and K M Manoj were part of the team that made the arrest.

