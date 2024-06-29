Former DYFI leader Manu Thomas to get police protection amid threats

Kannur: Manu Thomas, a former DYFI leader and ex-CPM district committee member, will be provided police protection following a Special Branch report on threats against him. This action comes after Manu levelled allegations against CPM Kannur District Secretary P Jayarajan.



Currently, Manu's residence and businesses are under surveillance. While no police security is in place yet, it will be arranged if deemed necessary. In response to his allegations on Facebook, Manu has been receiving threatening messages via social media.

Manu claimed he had brought to the attention of Kannur CPM about certain 'undesirable activities' of some people close to P Jayarajan. As no one in the party took note of what he was saying, Thomas came out in the open to allege that Jayarajan’s son Jain Raj was controlling a gang engaged in an illegal gold business. “Yes, he (Jain Raj) is the coordinator of those involved in that (gold business) and is behind the social media group ‘Red Army’ (formerly called PJ Army). I had invited Jayarajan for an open discussion on these issues. Instead of accepting that, I am getting threats. I am the least afraid of such life threats,” said Thomas. He added that both Jayarajan and son misused the party to lead quotation gangs.

Jayarajan is a former legislator and Kannur district secretary of the party. Thomas, who till recently headed the youth wing of the party and was also the member of its powerful district committee is practically out of the party after he failed to renew his membership.

Meanwhile, Jayarajan's son Jain Raj has issued a legal defamation notice to Manu Thomas accusing him of making baseless allegations. A notice has also been sent to the channel that reported the news. The notice demands Rs 50 lakh in compensation if the news is not retracted and an apology is not issued. In the notice, Jain has clarified that he has no affiliation with the gold mining gang or the Red Army Facebook page. Manu Thomas has claimed that he has sufficient evidence to prove his allegations and that he would respond to the defamation suit.