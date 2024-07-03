Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Plus two student hit on head with hammer in Chalakudy

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 03, 2024 02:17 PM IST
Untitled design - 1
Representational image: Canva
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: A Plus Two student sustained injuries to his head after reportedly being hit with a hammer. The incident happened here in Chalakudy on June 28.

Ijasheer, a Plus Two student at Chalakudy Government Boys VHSS and a native of Elanjipra, was allegedly beaten by fellow students and was hit on the head by another student called in from outside.
The severely injured student is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Thrissur.

He was injured after a scuffle broke out between students of two different classes, it is learnt. The student who was admitted to the hospital regained consciousness after two days. An emergency surgery has been scheduled. Since the attackers are minors, the police have not registered a case.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE