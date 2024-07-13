Malayalam
Migrant worker arrested with 17kg ganja in Chalakudy

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 13, 2024 10:48 PM IST
Aji Bur Sheikh (26) was nabbed by police.
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: Chalakudy police on Saturday arrested a migrant worker from West Bengal with 17 kg of ganja. A team led by Chalakudy SI Albin Thomas Varkey arrested Aji Bur Sheikh (26) near Chalakudy railway station. The officer said that the Bengal native had procured ganja from Visakhapatnam and brought it to Chalakudy via train. The substance, packed in eight plastic bags, and kept inside two larger bags, was also seized from Sheikh, police said. 

He used to work at a curry masala manufacturing unit in Angamaly. But he later began procuring ganja from Andhra Pradesh and supplying it to customers near Chalakudy railway station.

Acting on a tip-off, the police had been conducting surveillance around schools, colleges and bus stands in the town. The police have started a search to find his possible accomplices.

