Famous plastic technologist Jacob Mathan passes away

Oulu (Finland): Veteran plastic technologist Thiruvalla Maliyekkal Jacob Mathan (Susheel, 81) passed away in Finland.

Mathan was a research technologist at the Rubber and Plastics Research Association in Shrewsbury, UK. He later joined the University of Oulu in Finland. He was the organiser of many India-Finland student exchange programmes.

The son of former director of Tata Consulting Engineers Kurian Mathan and Maryam Mathan, the daughter of former chief editor of Malayalam Manorama KC Mamman Mappila, his grandfather was K Mathan, the first minister in the Privy Council of the King of Mysore.

He is survived by his wife Annikki, children Susannah, Jaco, Johana and Mika; sons-in-law: Chris Rogers and Oliver Bee. His funeral will be held in Oulu.