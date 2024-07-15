Heavy wind, rain cause widespread damage in Kottayam

Kottayam: Heavy winds accompanied by rain caused widespread damage across the district on Monday. A tree fell on the road at Pravithanam in Pala, damaging electricity poles and causing a traffic jam on the Pravithanam-Ullanadu road. The wind that blew around 12.30pm even damaged vehicles parked on the road.



On the Bund Road along the Kumarakom-Cherthala route, a tree fell on top of two cars, resulting in a traffic jam. Additionally, a huge tree fell near Champakara Church on the Vazhur-Changanassery road, causing another traffic jam. The fire brigade is trying to remove the tree and restore traffic.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in Kottayam for the next three days.