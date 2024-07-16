TVM canal mishap: Scuba divers deserve a big salute for their fight against time in wastewater

Thiruvananthapuram: In a land where the mere sight of water in drainage makes people recoil in disgust, they dove underwater into a cesspool teeming with sewage waste, searching for a poor sanitation worker. Amidst the relentless search inside a tunnel where even light dared not enter, the 30-member scuba diving team from the Fire and Rescue Department clung to hope. They believed that Joy, against all odds, might be somewhere inside, clinging to his dear life. For two gruelling days, they persevered, sifting through the massive pile of garbage and wastewater, driven by a glimmer of hope and unwavering determination.



Taking turns, they dived into the muddy water, continuing their underwater search. At regular intervals, they would return to the bank to bathe in sanitizer-laden water. Prolonged exposure to the chemicals-laden water caused rashes and swelling in their fingers, so severe that they needed assistance to eat as they could barely use their hands.

Though the mission ended with the recovery of Joy's lifeless body, it was during their search that the entire city pinned its hopes.

When the alert came that Joy, a sanitation worker, was trapped inside the Amayizhanjan canal, a five-member team was the first to respond. V. Vijin, the team's driver, and his assistant were the first to venture into the water. They began by clearing the waste piled up in the canal near the parcel office, using nothing but their hands.

Following this, the other team members prepared for the mission. Wearing fresh-air-filled masks and gloves, the team launched the underwater search. They proceeded through the waste-laden canal, keeping their hands against the canal walls for guidance. It was pitch dark inside the water. The team inspected every large object they encountered, feeling their way to determine if it was a human body.

Inside the manholes at the railway station, the water stood as high as a person. Waste piled up both above and below, with wastewater in between. Each diver conducted underwater searches for up to 20 minutes at a time. Swimming up to a distance of 40 meters each time, they relentlessly searched for Joy.

After concluding their search on Monday morning, the team members went straight to the hospital for treatment. They received tetanus shots and were prescribed medication for a week. During the night, the team members once again gathered at Kovalam Beach and took a bath in the sea as the saline water will help boost their immunity.

KU Subash led the team, while Technical Director Noushad coordinated the search operation.