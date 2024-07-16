Elephants feast on grand spread as part of Aanayoottu at Thrissur Vadakkunnathan Temple

Thrissur: The historic Aanayoottu (feeding of elephants) ceremony was held at Thrissur Vadakkunnathan Temple here on Tuesday. Around 70 elephants from different parts of the state participated in the feast. The rituals began at 5 am with the Maha ganapathi homam led by the temple Tantri, Puliyannoor Shankaranarayanan Namboothiri.

15 female elephants were among the 70 elephants that participated in the 42nd Aanayoottu at the Vadakkunnathan Temple. The Ashtadravyam (a mixture of eight ingredients) for the elephants was prepared by sixty people using 12,008 coconuts, 2,000 kilograms of jaggery, 2,000 kilograms of flattened rice, 500 kilograms of puffed rice, 60 kilograms of sesame, 50 kilograms of honey, Ganapathi Naranga, sugarcane, and other items.

The ceremony began at 9.30 am with the chief priest, Cherumukku Sreeraj Narayanan, giving the first portion to Guruvayur Lakshmi, a young elephant. The elephants were fed a mixture containing 500 kilograms of rice, jaggery, turmeric powder, pineapple, cucumber, watermelon, various fruits, and a special digestive medicine.

Veterinary doctors and forest department officials inspected and approved the elephants for participation in the ceremony. The event was attended by Revenue Minister K Rajan and other officials.