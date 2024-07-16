Former TN Minister Vijayabhaskar arrested from Thrissur

Thrissur: Former Tamil Nadu Transport Minister M R Vijayabhaskar was arrested from a hideout in Thrissur on Tuesday. The arrest was carried out by Tamil Nadu CBCID. Vijayabhaskar has been charged with kidnap, assault and criminal initimidation in a land grab case in Tamil Nadu. It is alleged that Vijayabhaskar and others created fake documents to acquire land worth hundreds of crores.

The team had received a tip-off that Vijayabhaskar had fled to Kerala. Vijayabhaskar, a senior leader of AIADMK, served as the Transport Minister in the previous Edappadi Palaniswami government. According to the case, Vijayabhaskar and seven others attempted to seize land belonging to a person named Prakash in Karur. Along with Vijayabhaskar, another individual was also arrested.

They were apprehended from a rented house in Vilanganur, Peechi and taken to the Peechi police station, from where they were produced in court before being taken to Tamil Nadu.