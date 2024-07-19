At Jawans Hotel in Thrissur, turtles are regulars; idli and banana fry their favourite

Thrissur: As the dusk sets in, Santosh who owns Jawans Hotel near Paramekkavu Temple in Thrissur spreads out a special menu for his regular customers; a dole of turtles. The menu includes idlis, vadas, upma, ada, and banana fritters and the customers crawl their way from the nearby temple pond to feast on the delicious spread.

For the past eight months, seven turtles have been arriving after 7 pm every day, enjoying a hearty meal at Santosh's hotel. Initially, only one turtle came, but now, seven turtles regularly visit the hotel, said Santosh, the hotel owner who is also a former soldier from Thanikkudam. On some days, the number goes up to 10.

Months ago, while randomly checking the hotel’s CCTV footage, it was noticed that the turtles were coming from the nearby temple pond, crawling under the gate. Following this, Santosh started feeding them. A platter of idlis, vadas, upma, ada, and banana fritters is prepared for the turtles. Santosh says that the turtles enjoy all the food that humans eat.

Santosh ensures that the regular visitors leave only after having their fill. Treating the turtles like his children, he often feeds them by hand. Santosh has even given a common name for all the turtles - Lekhsmi.

Turtles have been spotted in the Paramekkavu temple pond for years, and the distance to Jawans Hotel is only 50 meters. Turtles come in the dim light to enjoy their meal served on banana leaves. The regulars at Jawans Hotel find the turtle feeding quite fascinating.