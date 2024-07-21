Eminent theologist Fr Dr T J Joshua dies at 96

Fr Dr T J Joshua, a guiding light of wisdom and goodness for Malayalis through his column "Innathe Chinthavishayam," has passed away at the age of 96 on Saturday at his residence near Kurichy Mandiram junction. His body is currently in the mortuary, and the funeral will be held later. A distinguished member of the Malankara Orthodox Church Working Committeem, Fr Joshua served on the committee headed by the Holy Catholic Bava.

He dedicated over five decades to teaching at the Orthodox seminary at the Orthodox Church headquarters, where he also held the positions of vice-principal and acting principal. His expertise as a biblical interpreter, orator, social worker, and author earned him widespread acclaim.

In recognition of his contributions, the Malankara Orthodox Church honoured him with the title "Malankara Sabha Guru Ratnam" in 2016. For 33 years, from 1990, he penned the popular column "Innathe Chinthavishayam" in the Malayala Manorama daily. Additionally, he authored over 80 books on various subjects, including the Bible, counselling, and spiritual enlightenment.

His influential speeches reached audiences through multiple media, including Akashavani. Fr Joshua was a member of the Malankara Orthodox Church's managing committee on two occasions and served on the Episcopal Election Screening Committee.

Born on February 13, 1929, to Thekkineth T V John and Rahelamma John in Konnappara, Konni, he began his discipleship under Puthenkavil Gevarhese Mar Philaxenos in 1946. He pursued theological training at MD Seminary and further studies at CMS College Kottayam and UC College, Aluva. He earned degrees in economics and theology from Kolkata Bishop’s College.

In 1954, he joined the Orthodox Seminary as a teacher, later completing a postgraduate degree in theology from Union Theological Seminary in New York. He conducted research in the New Testament at the Tantur Ecumenical Institute in Jerusalem and earned a PhD from Serampore University in Kolkata.

Fr Joshua's wife, the late Dr Mariyamma Joshua (former associate director of the Health Department), was the daughter of Fr A C Jacob of Alakkamparambil in Meenadom. His elder son, Dr Roy Joshua, is a professor at Columbus University in the US, and his daughter, Dr Renu Jolly, is a gynaecology consultant. His in-laws include Roshini Joshua (USA) and Dr Jolly V Mathew (consultant physician).

Deep bond with birth place

Although he worked primarily in Kottayam, Fr Joshua maintained a strong connection with his birthplace and family. Ordained as a deacon in 1964, he moved from Konnappara to Kottayam upon becoming a priest. He consistently visited St. Peter's Orthodox Church to offer prayers on the death anniversaries of his parents and brothers.