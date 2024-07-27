Kozhikode/ Shirur: A team of eight divers led by underwater search and recovery expert Eshwar Malpe reached Karnataka's Shirur on Saturday to join the search operations for Kozhikode native Arjun, a truck driver who went missing in a massive landslide. Talking to the media Malpe said that he was summoned by the Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police. He added that his team can dive into up to 100 feet deep of the waters.



“ We are planning to dive into the river after anchoring three ropes under the water. Then, we will search in the deep waters by holding this rope, Malpe said.

He said that they would start the search in Gangavali River soon. The team is experienced in searching even in adverse weather conditions. Hence, Malpe expressed hope to conduct the search in the river without bothering about the zero visibility. With this, the search will enter a crucial stage as Malpe and his team who are fishermen have an impressive history of rescuing many people from drowning and recovering hundreds of bodies from underwater.

Meanwhile, the scuba divers of the Navy have called off their diving operation due to strong currents. The navy team has planned to set up a floating platform in the river to intensify the search in the river. But the equipment needed for this is yet to reach the spot.

Major findings in drone search report

Amid this, the report of the iboard drone search has come out on Saturday. As per this search findings, the truck is located at a distance of 132 kilometres from the land. The drone had identfied four points of metal objects in the river. As the presence of a large metal object was detected in the fourth point, it is assumed that the truck might be in this position. The report cited that the truck may be buried under the river's island formed by mud and rocks that flowed down from the hill during the landslide.

Arjun's family to get pass

Kerala ministers P A Mohammad Riyas and A K Saseendran are camping in Shirur. Minister Riyas told the media that the Karnataka government has decided to issue special passes to Arjun's family members to enter the search site. He added that all possible measures would be taken to find Arjun from the river.